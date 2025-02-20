Updated with Video: MPD Investigating Knox Place Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to a residential building located in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene. Despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 37-year-old William Williams, of Southeast, DC.

A suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/s8gcrD_VUt0

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25023161