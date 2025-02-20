The Bourbon and Business Podcast Announces Two-Part Exclusive Interview with Mark Borchetta

Bourbon and Business Podcast Hosts Adam Horlock, Tyler Wiltshire, and Dakota Tate Bourbon and Business Podcast Interviews Mark Borchetta

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bourbon and Business Podcast is thrilled to announce a two-part episode featuring an exclusive interview with Mark Borchetta, Executive Vice President of Big Machine Distillery . This dynamic two-part series offers listeners a rare glimpse into the achievements of one of the most dynamic figures in the spirits and motorsports industries.For this special feature, hosts Tyler Wiltshire, Dakota Tate, and Adam Horlock took the show on the road to Nashville, the home of Big Machine. The episodes, available on all major podcast platforms, explore Mark Borchetta’s career, insight into the Borchetta family’s ventures, and the incredible story of how Big Machine Distillery has established a foothold in the craft spirits world.Behind Big Machine DistilleryFounded in 2015, Big Machine Distillery began when music mogul Scott Borchetta decided to expand his empire into the world of craft spirits. Acquiring a picturesque micro-distillery in Lynnville, Tennessee, Scott brought his brother, Mark Borchetta, on board as Executive Vice President to spearhead operations and marketing.From crafting their award-winning single-batch bourbons, Tennessee Whiskey, and even moonshines, to producing their distinguished Big Machine Platinum Filtered Premium Vodka, Big Machine Distillery has disrupted the spirits market with notable innovation. Their proprietary Platinum vodka filtration system ensures world-class smoothness, earning Big Machine vodka its tagline as “The Smoothest Tasting Vodka, Period!” Big Machine also just acquired Pickers Vodka, an iconic vodka brand that pays homage to Nashville’s musicians that was created in 2015 by Nashville local husband and wife duo Jeff and Jenny Pennington.Beyond the spirits channel, Scott’s visionary approach to business extends Big Machine’s scope. Fans of Big Machine Label Group may already recognize the iconic signings of artists such as Taylor Swift, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw and Reba McEntire, elevating Big Machine as a national leader.Mark says about his journey with Big Machine, “Diving into the world of craft spirits development and marketing has been an adventure, for sure. It’s a business that requires a blend of artistry, astute marketing and business acumen - it’s a lot! In many ways it fits well into my background of owning an advertising agency, video production company and having been a sommelier at a top restaurant in Hollywood when I was paying my way through USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. But it’s probably also good that I love driving race cars because that’s an adrenaline rush that helps me blow off steam and keeps the passion to win always top of mind!”About the Bourbon and Business PodcastThe Bourbon and Business Podcast, founded by Tyler Wiltshire, Dakota Tate, and Adam Horlock, is a must-listen platform for entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts. Known for exclusive interviews and inspiring stories of turning challenges into successes, the podcast mixes valuable insights with a bourbon tasting in every episode. Combining business wisdom and bourbon camaraderie, it’s a space where stories of extraordinary leaders come to life.This two-part interview with Mark Borchetta perfectly aligns with the podcast’s mission to uncover what drives top minds in their industries. From managing global brands to building empires like Big Machine Distillery, Mark’s story is one of resilience, innovation, and legacy-building.Episode DetailsMark Borchetta’s two-part exclusive interview is now available for streaming on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and more. Hear firsthand how Mark and the Borchetta family turned the world-class Big Machine enterprise into the multi-faceted success it is today.Don’t miss out—pour a glass of your favorite bourbon, hit play, and uncover the inspiration behind one of the spirits industry’s premier brands.About Big Machine DistilleryBig Machine Distillery, founded by Scott Borchetta, is a leading player in the craft spirits industry, producing a range of award-winning products including Borchetta Bourbon, Big Machine Platinum Filtered Premium Vodka, Tennessee Whiskey, and more.About the Bourbon and Business PodcastThe Bourbon and Business Podcast brings together inspiring interviews with successful entrepreneurs and a love of bourbon. With hosts Tyler Wiltshire, Dakota Tate, and Adam Horlock, the podcast delivers valuable insights and engaging discussions in a relaxed, approachable format.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.