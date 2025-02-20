AG Hilgers and Lancaster County Sheriff Issue Consumer Alert for Extortion Scam

Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner are issuing a consumer alert regarding a scam circulating in Lancaster County.

Scammers have been using specific personal details and scare tactics to pressure Nebraskans into sending money. Multiple Nebraskans have received threats from unknown numbers or emails from people claiming to harm them or their families.

These threats seem more credible because scammers may have the victim’s address, family member names, or other personal details. Scammers may also be sending violent pictures to scare victims further.

Scammers are also claiming to be authority figures like the FBI or police to get victims to comply.

What You Can Do:

If you receive a threat against you or your family that causes you to fear for your safety, please contact your local law enforcement and file a report.

If you need assistance to help identify a potential scam, call the Consumer Affairs Response Team in the Attorney General’s Office at 402-471-2682.

Stop unwanted calls on your cell phone and landline to prevent scammers from being able to contact you. If you need assistance, there are free guides for iPhones, Androids, and landlines available on the Attorney General’s website.

Block threatening or suspicious emails, and do not click on any links.