Actress EDEN LEE Turns Special Agent Recurring in New Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘ZERO DAY’

Actress Eden Lee (photographer Josh Stringer) Eden Lee at the premiere of new Netflix series ZERO DAY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean-American actress Eden Lee transforms into Special Agent Angela Kim recurring alongside Robert DeNiro in the new political thriller series, ZERO DAY, now streaming on Netflix.The story centers around former U.S. President George Mullen (DeNiro), who is called out of retirement to find the source of the deadly ‘Zero Day’ cyberattack. With a carefully appointed Commission, including Special Agent Angela Kim (Lee), they discover a vast web of lies and conspiracies — but is the greatest threat a foreign power, or from within?Zero Day comes from creators Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and Michael S. Schmidt, and director Lesli Linka Glatter. Lee is part of an all-star cast which also includes Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton and Angela Bassett.“Getting the call that I was working on Zero Day was a true ‘pinch me’ moment,” Lee explains. “The existence of Special Agent Angela Kim in this story, a woman of color within the FBI, wasn't lost on me. From start to finish, Lesli Linka Glatter and her entire team made sure I felt integral to the show. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to work alongside and learn from the best in the business."Audiences will recognize the talented actress from several roles, most notably alongside Anthony Mackie in the Peacock comedy series Twisted Metal, based on the PlayStation video games. She emerged as Writer Jessica, based on showrunner Jessica Gao, in the finale episode of Marvel Comics series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law for Disney+. Her previous credits also include AMC drama Parish opposite Giancarlo Esposito, NBC crime drama Found, BET romance comedy First Wives Club, The CW drama reboot Dynasty, and the family-friendly feature film Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret opposite Rachel McAdams.Born and raised in Queens, New York and northeastern Pennsylvania, Lee graduated with Honors from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. Today, when she is not following her creative passion working on set, she steps into the real-world role as Emergency Room Nurse to serve her community and literally save lives.For more about EDEN LEE visit: EdenLee.com Follow on Instagram: @msedenlee

