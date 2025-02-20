Submit Release
Governor Stein Appoints District Court Judge for District 43

Governor Josh Stein has appointed William "Bill" Jones to serve as district court judge in Judicial District 43 (Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Jackson, Macon, and Swain counties). Jones will fill the vacancy created by Judge Roy Wijewickrama being appointed to superior court in November 2024.

Jones most recently served as a solo practitioner for over two decades, and previously served as an assistant district attorney in District 30 from 1998 to 2003. Jones received his B.A. from Western Carolina University and his J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

Read the Governor's full press release.

