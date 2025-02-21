RetireUS Launches "Government Transition Decision HQ" to Help Federal Employees Navigate Workforce Changes

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In light of a federal judge’s ruling allowing the Trump administration’s deferred resignation program to proceed—and its subsequent closure—federal employees now face urgent career and financial decisions. To support government employees through these transitions, RetireUS is launching Government Transition Decision HQ , a free resource hub providing expert guidance on federal buyouts, return-to-office mandates and retirement planning.The federal workforce is experiencing an extraordinary shift due to executive orders mandating a return to office (RTO), agency workforce reductions and voluntary separation incentive payments (VSIP). While the deferred resignation program closed on Wednesday, February 6, after 75,000 federal workers accepted the offer, many remaining employees now face an uncertain future, with no full assurance of job security. These choices carry substantial financial, tax and retirement implications.With pension plans under the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) and Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS), Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) rollovers, and federal health care benefits at stake, employees need clear, accessible guidance to make informed choices.RetireUS has designed “Government Transition Decision HQ” to provide federal employees with expert insights and strategic tools, ensuring they have the necessary information to make well-informed decisions about their financial futures. The hub offers:- Expert-Led Webinars, covering federal buyouts, pension planning, and TSP rollovers.- Free 30-Minute Transition Reviews, with independent financial professionals.- The Federal Employee Transition Guide, including detailed decision checklists and financial impact analyses.“The deadline for the buyout offers has been enforced, and 75,000 federal employees have already accepted,” said Michael Scarpati, CEO of RetireUS. “The Trump administration was expecting 5%-10% of the workforce to take the offer, but they only got about 3%.¹ This means we are likely going to see reductions to the workforce in other ways. The question now is, what will the implications of those reductions be? Federal employees need to get their ducks in a row. That’s why we’re creating this hub, not just for those who already took the buyout, but for those who may face another buyout offer or job cuts in the near future.”Federal employees can access Government Transition Decision HQ for free via the RetireUS platform, empowering them with critical information before making career-defining choices.For more information and to access resources, visit: https://retire.us/gov About RetireUS: RetireUS is a digital financial wellness platform that seamlessly connects users with independent fiduciary financial professionals for personalized, frictionless financial planning. By blending human relationships with technology, RetireUS provides unprecedented access to premium financial guidance, ensuring users receive comprehensive expert advice tailored to their individual needs.McAdam LLC dba RetireUS is an SEC registered investment adviser that maintains a principal place of business in the State of Pennsylvania. The Firm may only transact business in those states in which it is notice filed or qualifies for a corresponding exemption from such requirements. For information about Mcadam LLC dba RetireUS registration status and business operations, please consult the Firm's Form ADV disclosure documents, the most recent versions of which are available on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov

