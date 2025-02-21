CoSchedule Shares 2025 AI Trends From Survey Of Over 1,000 Marketers

State Of AI In Marketing Report by CoSchedule

CoSchedule released the 2025 State Of AI In Marketing Report, offering insights into how marketing professionals are adopting AI into their work.

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoSchedule, a leading provider of marketing calendar software, released the 2025 State Of AI In Marketing Report, offering insights into how marketing professionals are adopting AI usage and technology into their work.

Data in the report are based on survey responses from over 1,000 marketing professionals across various industries and unveils striking trends in AI adoption and its effects on marketing strategies, productivity, and content creation.

Key findings highlight the significant shift in how marketers are using AI with 85% of marketers now using AI tools for content creation. With AI becoming mainstream, 9 out of 10 marketers plan to ramp up AI integration in 2025 with only 3.98% of companies surveyed unwilling to integrate AI.

"The survey results clearly demonstrate that AI has moved beyond a trendy topic to an essential tool for marketers," said Garrett Moon, CEO of CoSchedule.

The report features 14 key findings on the topics of AI adoption, impact of AI on marketing results, investment in AI tools, and other insights from marketing professionals.

"The data shows that AI is not just enhancing efficiency but is fundamentally reshaping how marketers approach their craft, from content creation to customer insights."

The full 2025 State Of AI In Marketing Report is now available at coschedule.com/ai-marketing-statistics.

Marketing professionals, industry analysts, and media are encouraged to access the complete findings to gain a deeper understanding of AI's role in shaping the future of marketing.

For more information about CoSchedule and its suite of AI-powered marketing tools, visit coschedule.com/marketing-ai.

About CoSchedule

CoSchedule is the marketing industry’s leading provider of content calendar, content optimization, and marketing education products. Its dynamic family of agile marketing management products serve more than 50,000 marketers worldwide, helping them organize their work, deliver projects on time, and prove marketing team value. Collectively, CoSchedule products empower nearly 100,000 marketers to complete more high-quality work in less time. As recognized with accolades from Inc. 5000, Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, and G2Crowd, CoSchedule is one of the fastest-growing and most valued companies its customers recommend.

To learn more about CoSchedule, visit https://coschedule.com.

