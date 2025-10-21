CoSchedule Expands Social Analytics With Customizable AI-Powered Dashboards

CoSchedule launches AI-powered, customizable dashboards to simplify social media reporting and deliver actionable insights all in one place.

Our new dashboards give teams the freedom to see, organize, and act on performance in a way that’s truly tailored to how they work.” — Garrett Moon, CEO of CoSchedule

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoSchedule, the leading marketing calendar and work management platform, today announced the launch of its brand-new customizable Insights Dashboards, designed to speed up reporting for social media managers.

Built with AI-generated prompts, the customizable dashboards eliminate the need to dig through countless reports or switch between multiple tools. Now, marketers can create dashboards to track their most important social metrics in one place.

Key Features:

Create Dashboards Their Way: Marketers can choose the AI-suggested metrics that matter most to them and arrange them for a personalized view of their social performance.

Cross-Platform Comparisons: They can view performance across multiple social platforms side by side, no more toggling between tabs or tools.

Unlimited Dashboards: Marketers can build separate dashboards for clients, campaigns, time periods, or platforms to keep insights organized and relevant.

AI-Powered Insights: Going beyond surface-level numbers, the AI analyzes their data and delivers actionable insights to help set goals, measure progress, and make smarter decisions faster.

Whether marketers are reporting to stakeholders, optimizing their strategy, or tracking performance trends, CoSchedule’s Insights Dashboards give them a faster, clearer path from data to decisions.

For more information about our Custom Dashboards and CoSchedule's analytics tools for marketers, visit https://coschedule.com or contact support@coschedule.com.

About CoSchedule

CoSchedule is the marketing industry’s leading provider of content calendar, content optimization, and marketing education products. Its dynamic family of agile marketing management products serves more than 50,000 marketers worldwide, helping them organize their work, deliver projects on time, and prove marketing team value. Collectively, CoSchedule products empower nearly 100,000 marketers to complete more high-quality work in less time. As recognized with accolades from Inc. 5000, Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, and G2Crowd, CoSchedule is one of the fastest-growing and most valued companies that its customers recommend.

To learn more about CoSchedule, visit https://coschedule.com, and to join the team, visit https://coschedule.com/jobs.

