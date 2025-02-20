Data Foundation Launches #MyDataStory Campaign to Document How Americans Use Government Data

Submit a #MyDataStory at mydatastory.org Data Foundation Statement

Seeks Videos from Teachers, Farmers, Police Officers, Business Owners, Researchers, and Nonprofits, and more

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Foundation today announced the launch of # MyDataStory , a nationwide campaign to collect stories about how Americans use government data to make decisions, run businesses, and strengthen communities.Through short video testimonials, the campaign aims to document real-world examples of how public data serves as essential infrastructure for American innovation and success – from farmers using weather data to protect crops to small businesses using Census data to create jobs."Every day, millions of Americans rely on government data to make important decisions, but these stories often go untold," said Nick Hart, President and CEO of the Data Foundation. "Whether it's a teacher using education data to help students succeed or a local official using infrastructure data to improve road safety, we want to hear how data enables better decisions in communities across the country."The initiative comes at a crucial moment for federal data programs. "Throughout my career, I've seen how data drives innovation and creates opportunities," said Molly Irwin, former Chief Evaluation Officer at the Department of Labor and Data Foundation board member. "These stories will help demonstrate the concrete value that government data creates for American businesses and families."Nancy Potok, former U.S. Chief Statistician and Data Foundation board member, emphasized the broad impact of government data: "From weather forecasts to economic indicators, public data is woven into the fabric of American life. Understanding how people use this data is crucial for ensuring it continues to serve the public good."The Data Foundation invites Americans to share their stories at mydatastory.org and on social media using #MyDataStory. Selected stories will be featured on the Foundation's website and social media channels.###Share a #MyDataStory at http://MyDataStory.org or on social media using #MyDataStory. Video, audio, and written submissions are available.About the Data FoundationThe Data Foundation is a Washington, DC-based, non-profit, non-partisan organization. It is a trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country’s most pressing challenges. It conducts research, facilitates collaborative thought leadership, and promotes advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data and evidence. The Data Foundation is recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and by Charity Navigator as a 4-Star non-profit. To learn more, visit www.datafoundation.org . (LEI: 254900I43CTC59RFW495)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.