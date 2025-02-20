Chief of Naval Operations Visits New England Bases, Stresses Lethality and Readiness

This visit underscores the Navy’s commitment to putting more ready players on the field and prioritizing training with a focus on warfighting, wargaming, and readiness.

At BIW, in Bath, Maine, Franchetti met with two dozen shipbuilders who are working on the new radar and combat suite for Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126), BIW’s first Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. She commended them for their hard work and recognized their vital contributions to the Navy’s shipbuilding efforts.

“I'm focused on warfighting and the warfighters that do that warfighting, and they can't do that without platforms like this,” said Franchetti to Bath Iron Works shipyard workers aboard DDG-126. “I believe in service both in uniform and out. Your service here, building this amazing warship, is also service to your nation. You’re making sure we have the most ready, capable, and lethal Navy that our Nation needs to be able to protect our national security interests all over the world. That all starts right here.”

Franchetti also met with Sailors from the PCUs Harvey C. Barnum Jr (DDG 124) and Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127), the final DDG Flight IIA being built for the Navy.

“It’s exciting to be the plank owners of ships that are going to serve our Nation for 30 years,” said Franchetti. “At the commissioning ceremony for the first Arleigh Burke destroyer, Adm. Arleigh Burke told the crew, ‘this ship was built to fight. You better know how,’ and I know that's what this crew thinks about when you go to work every day.”

Franchetti added, “we’ve had 26 warships operating in the Red Sea over the last 15 months, at a level of combat intensity we haven’t seen since World War II. Twelve of those ships were built right here at BIW and have been performing magnificently. That performance is because of our investments in lethal systems, investments in our foundation – shipyards like this one – and investments in Sailors who live and breathe the warrior ethos every day.”

Continuing the visit, CNO took a Quality of Service tour at PNSY where she visited various facilities, including the Bachelor Enlisted Quarters, the Navy Exchange, and the Micromart. During the tour, she engaged in discussions about initiatives focused on improving the quality of life for Sailors. These efforts are part of the ongoing commitment to deliver the high level of service that Sailors deserve and are a key Project 33 target outlined in the CNO’s Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy.

CNO also received updates on ongoing Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program modernization efforts, ship maintenance, and refit timelines at PNSY. She emphasized the need to build readiness and capability now as the Navy partners to scale industrial capacity and expand budgets for future growth—an effort that aligns with another key target in the CNO’s Navigation Plan, to strengthen and modernize the Navy’s industrial base to get platforms in and out of maintenance on time. While at PNSY, she presented the FY24 Battle “E” award to the crew of the Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS North Dakota (SSN 784).

“One of the big tenants of America’s Warfighting Navy is getting more players on the field. That's platforms with the right capabilities, the right modernization, the right lethality, and people with the right skillset, toolset, and mindset, and you embody that every single day,” Franchetti told the crew. “I’m confident that you're going to get this player back out on the field as fast as possible because of your very clear commitment to getting after every challenge that comes your way. Your partnership with the shipyard team is second to none, and together, you got left of any barrier that came up. Our submarines are the Apex Predators of the Fleet, and I know the ‘Reapers of the Deep’ are excited to get back out there.”

Following the visit, the CNO went to Newport, R.I., to meet with leadership at the Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) and to speak at the department head graduation. While there she also relayed her charge of command and spoke about standards to the prospective commanding officers.

“You’re going back to the Fleet at a critical time for our Navy and our nation. As you have seen this past year, our Navy-Marine Corps team, and really our surface warfare community, has been in high demand in every region around the globe,” Franchetti said. “We are operating in contested waterways and airspaces to underwrite the global security environment, and to keep the sea lanes of communication open for all to use. There's no other Navy that operates at this scale, no other Navy can train, deploy and sustain such a lethal, globally deployed, combat credible force at the pace, the scale, and the tempo that we do.”

The CNO then met with leadership from the U.S. Naval War College and received briefs from the college’s Halsey Group advanced research programs, which conduct data collection, research, analysis and wargaming to examine challenges at the operational level of war in the Middle East and East Asia.

To wrap up the visit, CNO met with leadership and students from both the Naval Supply Corps School and the Naval Justice School to thank them for their work delivering warfighting advantage every day.