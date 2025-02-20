Mississippi Lottery Players on a Winning Streak in February

Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion to Hold First Drawing

JACKSON, MISS. – February has been a month to remember for many Mississippi Lottery players, with a wave of big winners across the state in just 20 short days—including three newfound millionaires.

The biggest win of the month – and in Mississippi Lottery history – happened last week in Petal, where a lucky player hit the $10 million Powerball Double Play jackpot. But the excitement didn’t stop there. Another Powerball player in Mendenhall took home a $2 million Powerball win by adding the $1.00 Power Play option to his purchase, while a Georgia resident, returning to Mississippi for a ball-game weekend at Mississippi State, scored a $1 million top prize with the $20 Jackson scratch-off ticket Wednesday, Feb. 19. The Jackson ticket has a $1 million 2nd Chance prize to be awarded later this year.

Other notable wins and winner cities from the month included:

– $539,187 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot – Belzoni.

– $200,000 $200,000 Jackpot scratch-off ticket – Smithville.

– $100,000 My Lottery Dream Home scratch-off ticket – Brandon.

– $54,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot – Collinsville.

– $50,000 Powerball winners – Carthage and Biloxi.

– $50,000 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket – Edwards.

– $30,000 Mega Millions – Forest.

In addition to the $1 million Jackson Presidents ticket top prize win, several scratch-off tickets had their top prizes claimed this month including:

– $200,000 – $200,000 Jackpot – Smithville.

– $10,000 – $10,000 Payout – Yazoo City.

– $20,000 – Bring the Heat – Heidelberg.

– $5,000 – Moola – Laurel.

“We are thrilled to see so many Mississippians enjoying life-changing wins this month,” said Jeff Hewitt, President of the Mississippi Lottery. “February has brought much excitement and fun and we can’t wait to see what big wins come next.”

For more information on games, jackpots, and how to claim prizes, visit mslottery.com.

$5 Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion

The first of eight drawings in the $5 Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion will be held later today with the announcement of five winner cities. Players can enter their non-winning Pink Panther Diamond Tripler tickets into the Mississippi Lottery 2nd Chance portal for a chance to win the $100,000 2nd Chance prize after the game ends, plus additional bonus promotion prizes ranging from $100 gift cards to $25,000 in cash through May 29.

Learn about the prizes, rules, and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Friday, Feb. 21 is an estimated $165 million with an estimated cash value of $75.1 million. The jackpot for the Powerball drawing Saturday, Feb. 22 is an estimated $215 million, with an estimated cash value of $99.3 million while Lotto America’s estimated jackpot is $24.47 million with an estimated cash value of $11.29 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $127,000.