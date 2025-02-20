Erin Hills Golf Course Works With V. Marchese to Meet Food Demands Most Restaurants Don’t Face

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- V. Marchese, a family-owned wholesaler offering fresh produce, dairy and spices throughout the Midwest works with a number of locally-owned restaurants and food establishments to supply the best produce, dairy and spices to make its customers successful. One such case is Erin Hills Golf Course of Hartford, Wisconsin. The following is Erin Hill’s story of success and how V. Marchese had a role in helping the iconic restaurant achieve it.Supporting Culinary Excellence at Golf Courses Requires a Multi-Dimensional Produce SupplierWhen Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford, Wisconsin evaluated its food supply chain, a critical challenge emerged. Maintaining consistent quality and reliability in fresh produce and specialty items was challenging as Executive Chef Ty Arvold had figured out. As a multifaceted golf course operation, the demand extended beyond typical restaurant requirements. The kitchen needed to support diverse dining experiences, including quick-service meals for golfers on the course, hearty breakfasts and lunches, and sophisticated fine dining at the clubhouse. The inconsistency and variability in previous suppliers created operational inefficiencies and jeopardized customer satisfaction.“We had identified the challenge in our supply chain, but were challenged even more to address it. There are a lot of suppliers out there, but finding the multi-faceted wholesaler who could meet all our produce and specialty items needs, was not that easy,” Arvold said. “We needed just the right vendor who could support our diverse dining experiences on a timely basis.”Six years ago, Erin Hills Golf Course decided to try V. Marchese because of their locale and targeted products, a decision that proved transformative. From the outset, V. Marchese distinguished itself through exceptional reliability and service. “V. Marchese’s ability to deliver fresh, high-quality produce consistently met the varied demands of our kitchen,” Arvold explained. “When issues like incorrect or missing items occurred—a rare event—V. Marchese’s same-day resolution ensured operations remained uninterrupted. Their transparent pricing, competitive rates, and ability to provide split-order fulfillment further enhanced the partnership’s value.”The Benefits Were ManyAccording to Arvold, partnering with V. Marchese delivered several measurable benefits for Erin Hills:• Enhanced Menu Innovation: Access to a wide range of fresh and specialty items allowed the culinary team to expand their menu, offering seasonal and creative options that delighted patrons.• Operational Efficiency: Timely and accurate deliveries minimized disruptions, enabling seamless transitions between meal services, from breakfast to quick-service lunches and formal dinners.• Cost Optimization: Consistently high-quality produce reduced food waste, and competitive pricing kept the operation within budget.• Improved Patron Experience: With a reliable supply chain, Erin Hills elevated its culinary offerings, enhancing the overall guest experience.Understanding Erin Hills’ Unique Challenges and V. Marchese’s Role in Addressing ThemRunning a golf course kitchen like Erin Hills is far from conventional. The operation involves serving multiple meal types throughout the day and balancing sit-down dining with quick-service restaurant-style operations. For instance, early risers demand breakfast as they tee off, while midday brings the need for fast yet satisfying lunch options. Evening transitions to fine dining require a higher degree of sophistication in presentation and flavor.“We needed a supplier who understood our challenges operationally and could be flexible enough to collaborate with us to meet them,” Arvold said. “We knew we were on the right path with V. Marchese when we first sat down with them and explained everything. They came back with not only a great solution, but the customer service and attention to detail we needed.”Erin Hills’ complex and dynamic operation necessitated a supplier that could adapt to fluctuating demands without compromising quality or punctuality. V. Marchese’s meticulous attention to detail and ability to meet diverse requirements have been pivotal in navigating these challenges. Their dependable service and premium product quality have enabled Erin Hills to operate seamlessly, even during high-demand periods.A Partnership That Delivers A Great Guest ExperienceV. Marchese’s partnership with Erin Hills exemplifies how a reliable supplier relationship can drive operational success. “By addressing supply chain inconsistencies, fostering innovation, and maintaining budgetary discipline, V. Marchese has become an integral part of our culinary excellence,” Arvold said.The Erin Hills Golf Course and V. Marchese collaboration underscores the value of choosing a supplier that understands and supports unique business needs. “While there are a lot of things that come out of our relationship with V. Marchese, probably the most valuable is that Erin Hills can deliver an outstanding experience for every guest at any time of the day.”About V. MarcheseV. Marchese, Inc. is a family-owned wholesaler providing fresh produce, dairy and spices to food suppliers in convenient stores, education, food service, grocery, hospitality, restaurant, and other industries in the food supply chain throughout the Midwest. For over 90 years, V. Marchese has prided itself on customer service, food safety, innovation, operational efficiency, and quality products with a deep-rooted local commitment to the Greater Milwaukee area. Extending across Wisconsin and throughout the Midwest, including Illinois and Minnesota, V. Marchese proudly serves over 2,000 customers in 10 states. Learn more at https://www.vmarchese.com/

