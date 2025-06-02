Access Fixtures Launches New and Improved Field Configurable Indoor Riding Arena Lighting Packages

Indoor Riding Arena Lighting (43.4fc, 1.82 max/min) HIIO - LED High Bay Lights with Selectable Wattage and Kelvin Indoor Riding Arena Lighting Package 90′ X 100′ 35fc, 2.22 Max/Min 16 HIIO 150w – 16ft Mounting Height Indoor Riding Arena Lighting Package 90′ X 80′ 50fc, 1.31 Max/Min 20 HIIO 150w – 16ft Mounting Height Indoor Riding Arena Lighting Package 90′ X 60′ 35fc, 2.02 Max/Min – 10 HIIO 150w – 16ft Mounting Height

Indoor riding arena lighting packages with selectable wattage and Kelvin, offering low glare, high performance, and durable, field-configurable fixtures.

These upgraded indoor riding arena LED lighting packages are built to deliver performance, safety, and visual comfort for riders and horses in every type of arena environment.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial, and sports lighting solutions, announces the launch of its upgraded LED lighting packages for indoor riding arenas. These new solutions are engineered to provide superior illumination, advanced optical control, and long-term energy efficiency for equestrian facilities, training centers, and competition venues of all sizes.

The enhanced lighting packages now include selectable wattage and Kelvin, precision optics, and diffuser lenses that dramatically reduce glare while improving uniformity across the riding surface. Whether the application is casual riding or high-level competition, Access Fixtures' upgraded systems deliver higher footcandle levels and reduced Max/Min ratios to ensure optimal visibility and visual comfort for both horses and riders..

Package Highlights - Access Fixtures’ upgraded indoor arena lighting packages are available for arena sizes ranging from 90′ x 60′ to 90′ x 100′. These configurations deliver average light levels of 35 to 50 footcandles with Max/Min ratios as low as 1.31, using 10 to 20 HIIO 150w fixtures, depending on the arena size. In addition to exceptional performance, these systems are designed to enhance comfort and visibility for both horses and riders. In addition to meeting precise performance metrics, these upgraded systems are engineered to deliver quality lighting, low glare, and durable construction.

Quality Lighting

Delivers an average of 35 to 50 footcandles of bright, uniform illumination with Max/Min ratios as low as 1.31. Smooth, shadow-free coverage enhances visibility and rider control, ideal for training, dressage, barrel jumping, and general arena activities..

Low Glare

The addition of diffuser lenses and advanced optics dramatically reduces glare, creating a visually comfortable environment for both horses and riders. Especially important at lower mounting heights, this glare control minimizes eye strain and distractions, improving focus and safety for all arena activities.

Durable Construction

Each HIIO fixture features rugged die-cast aluminum housings, 6kV surge protection, and IP65 ratings, providing superior resistance to dust, water, dirt, and bugs, making them reliable under demanding indoor arena conditions.

“All of our upgraded indoor riding arena packages reflect Access Fixtures’ commitment to performance, efficiency, and long-term value,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “These lighting systems are built not just for illumination, but for enhancing safety, rider focus, and overall experience in every arena environment.”

All HIIO fixtures in the packages offer 0–10V dimming for adjustable lighting control, and they are field configurable with selectable wattage options of 100/120/150w or 135/180/240w and selectable Kelvin options of 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K. Equipped with a quick-disconnect cable for easy maintenance, a built-in heat sink, and a durable die-cast aluminum housing, the HIIO fixtures deliver exceptional versatility and performance. With an 80 CRI, optional occupancy sensor, and an L70 rating of 50,000 hours, these fixtures ensure long-lasting, energy-efficient illumination tailored to the needs of any riding arena.

Access Fixtures also provides custom photometric analysis to help facility managers and designers achieve optimal light levels, uniformity, and coverage. This analysis ensures each indoor riding arena is properly illuminated based on its specific dimensions and requirements, enhancing safety, visibility, and overall performance.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance LED lighting solutions committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures various lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com or call 1-800-468-9925.

