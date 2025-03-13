DOCTOR SCIENCE comedy starts Monday, March 17 @ 10 am PST on Sunny Side YouTube

Doctor Science is voiced by Dan Coffey. Dan co-wrote radio show and answered audience questions at Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre live performances. Rodney is voiced by Merle Kessler. Merle co-wrote series and also writes and performs comedy commentator Ian Shoales. Over 2,000 "Ask Doctor Science" radio shows were distributed to public radio stations by Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre with a lot of help from Rick Alber to whom DOCTOR SCIENCE is dedicated.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOCTOR SCIENCE comedy videos will be distributed Monday through Friday starting March 17, 2025 at 10 am PST.HD (16x9) versions will be released on Sunny Side YouTube Social media versions (9x16) will be released on TikToK and INSTAGRAM @sunnysidecomedyfun."Ask Doctor Science" is a comedy radio series produced by Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre.2,000+ shows were distributed and broadcast by 200+ public radio stations and the wacky Q&A's comedy misinformation is now being morphed into animated comedy videos that Sunny Side will release Monday through Friday through 2030.The series is written and voiced by Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre co-founders Dan Coffey and Merle Kessler. Coffey plays Doctor Science, the man who knows more than you do. Merle Kessler plays Rodney who presents viewer questions that Doctor Science answers in hilarious convoluted ways that have little to do with the truth. Although the radio series was produced over a decade ago, the comedy is still remarkably appealing in today's mis-information age."Monday through Friday releases through 2030. Available to comedy lovers forever. That's a worthy project!" exclaims Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre co-founder and Sunny Side Director Bill Allard.DUCK'S BREATH MYSTERY THEATREAround the same time Monty Python began popping up on American television, Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre formed in Iowa City in 1975. Spawned in bars and the university student union, Duck’s Breath became a lively "new vaudeville" act featuring recycled costumes, odd props and flying non-sequiturs. The group spawned a stream of one-act shows including "Gonad The Barbarian," "A Midwestern Night's Dream," "Senseless Cruelty: A Ravioli Western," and "A Cliff Note's Hamlet." Migrating west, it added community centers, off-Broadway theaters, and coffee houses to its performance venues, and found itself part of San Francisco's fabled '70s busking scene, passing the hat at the Cannery, Ghirardelli Square, and Union Square. The troupe has been producing film, television, radio, and theatrical comedy collectively and individually every since.Other Sunny Side comedy series:QUEEN OF THE WORLDRELEASING EPISODES MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY.AVERAGING 3000 VIEWS PER RELEASE.A WORRIED MAN (Sheldon Norberg) asks the QUEEN OF THE WORLD (Susie Schoonmaker) about a topic who replies with a comedy prophecy.HD (16X9) comedy videos are released M-F on Sunny Side YouTube.Social Media (9X16) comedy videos are released M-F on TikTok and INSTAGRAM .Sunny Side plans to release new episodes M-F through the end of the 2025 on all three platforms.STERLING35 EPISODES START 7 WEEK M-F RELEASE ON MONDAY, MARCH 24, 2025.Sterling Dell Zell was created to be the host of Duck’s Breath Mystery Theatre’s “The Blob Grows Up,” one of twenty five comedy plays the troupe wrote and performed at clubs and colleges across the country. Hollywood actor Jim Turner co-founded the company and performs the over-the-top hilarious role. Sterling ran for President in 1980 and the first video in STERLING will be a promotion for that unsuccessful campaign. Sterling shared his thoughts with President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2015 by mailing “rocking chair videos” to the White House. Eighteen of these mind boggling monologues are next up in STERLING. Sterling Dell Zell ran for President again in 20018. A hilarious multi-location, multi-cast short film with music by Andy Paley about this campaign will premiere on Sunny Side YouTube Friday, April 18, 2025. Sterling Dell Zell started hosting a call-in satellite vlog in 2022. Fourteen excerpts from that broadcast are next in STERLING and feature audio performances by Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre co-founder Merle Kessler, who also writes the series. Every video in this series is a potential viral sensation.CLARIFICATIONSSTARTS A 2 WEEK M-F TEST APRIL 2025Leon Martell has written 10 terrific scripts and two outstanding Hollywood actors will be delivering the comedy goods. The music, graphics, and edit will all be done by talented Sunny Side professionals. Hopes are high that this series will find a sponsor and run M-F through the end of 2025 and beyond.SUNNY SIDE ORIGINAL SERIES 2025 M-F RELEASE START TBDQUEEN OF THE WORLDDOCTOR SCIENCEHOLLYWOOD DIRT (35 episodes)JANE WILSON (35 episodes)WHY DID THE AI CHICKEN CROSS THE ROAD? (25 episodes)MINUTE DEBATE (15 episodes)COFFEY STORIES (15 episodes)TWISTED FAIRY TALES (13 episodes)LIVE STREAM ONE (13 episodes)HISTORY OF COMEDY (13 episodes)LET'S SAVE THE WORLD (6 episodes).SUNNY SIDE PUBLIC ARCHIVEDUCK'S BREATH MYSTERY THEATRE (40 videos)GONAD (18 videos)DUCK'S BREATH (40 videos)ZADAR (46 videos)SFCOMEDY (40 videos)KOLLEGETV (40 videos)Short descriptions of all series with links.Details of plan to produce and sell ultra-low budget ($300,000) Sunny Side comedy films.

