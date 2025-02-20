Aldar, Dubai Holding launch The Wilds, a nature-infused residential community in Dubai

Pristine nature at the Wilds by Aldar Aerial view of Wilds by Aldar

Situated along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, across from Global Village, The Wilds is nestled in one of Dubai’s rapidly growing affluent areas

We are extremely excited to introduce The Wilds, our third residential community in Dubai and one that will become the most sought-after green development in the emirate” — Jonathan Emery, CEO of Aldar Development

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aldar announced the launch of The Wilds, a residential development in Dubai, in partnership with Dubai Holding.The project is designed to blend urban living with nature. In addition, The Wilds aims to foster a community that promotes wellness, sustainability, and a connection with the natural environment.The residential development will feature the largest and most diverse collection of wildlife within a residential community in Dubai. The development incorporates a woodland sanctuary filled with native plants and wildlife, complemented by pond, lawn, and dry stream habitats.Bird nests, bee-keeping zones, and duck houses will be integrated into the landscape to enhance the biodiversity of the area.Jonathan Emery, CEO of Aldar Development said: “We are extremely excited to introduce The Wilds, our third residential community in Dubai and one that will become the most sought-after green development in the emirate. A design masterpiece inspired by Mother Nature, The Wilds is a place where people and nature will live and grow together, where children are encouraged to be curious in an environment that will not only nurture their health, well-being and development, but also help them understand their responsibility to protect the environment for future generations.”ECO-FRIENDLY FAMILY COMMUNITYLocated along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, opposite Global Village, The Wilds will offer 1,700 homes, including five- and six-bedroom mansions designed by Lebanese architect Nabil Gholam, as well as three- to five-bedroom villas and one- to three-bedroom apartments.Each residence will be surrounded by eco-corridors and lush green spaces to provide privacy within nature.The residential development will offer a wide range of amenities for families, nature lovers, and fitness enthusiasts. The signature community pavilion, ‘The Nest’, will feature wildlife observation areas and educational spaces dedicated to environmental learning.The community will also include a premium international branded school, interactive play areas, splash pads, and adaptive playgrounds for people of determination. Additionally, the development will offer facilities including a nursery, clinic, two mosques, and a retail hub at the community entrance.Sports and wellness amenities will include tennis, padel, and basketball courts, as well as state-of-the-art fitness zones, exercise decks, and walking and cycling trails. Residents will also have access to shaded wellness pavilions, meditation spaces, resort-style swimming pools, and cocoon hammocks for relaxation.The Wilds will launch on 27 February 2025 at the Coca-Cola Arena.

