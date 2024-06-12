Submit Release
Luxury Middle East developer Meraas add another crown jewel to City Walk Collection

Citywalk Skyline

Meraas have a famous history of luxury developments in Dubai

Meraas introduce premium apartment tower project, Verve, with 1-4 bedroom apartments and penthouses available with prices starting at AED 2.1million

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-class real estate developer Meraas is committed to creating and consistently delivering world-class real estate projects and master developments that strengthen Dubai's position as the global real estate investment destination of choice.

The latest project in City Walk, Verve a new level of urban living with an exclusive collection of residences that transcend the boundaries of conventional architecture. Every aspect of the design is an ode to the interplay between light, shadow, and space.

With 1 to 4-bedroom apartments and an exquisite sea-facing 5-bedroom penthouse, this signature landmark is the only high-rise in the area, characterised by upscale interiors, lush landscaping, outdoor amenities, and awe-inspiring views. With easy access to premium retail, dining, leisure, and entertainment, these residences create a vibrant atmosphere that echoes the city’s rhythm and offers the finest of Dubai’s cosmopolitan lifestyle.

Just 10 minutes from the pristine shores of Jumeirah Beach and 5 minutes from the bustling energy of Downtown Dubai, this coveted address provides an unparalleled living experience where residents can enjoy refined elegance, right in the heart of City Walk.

