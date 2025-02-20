Skanska’s Norton Rose Fulbright Office Tower Honored at 18th Annual ULI Houston Development of Distinction Awards

View of Norton Rose Fulbright Tower from Discovery Green Park

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skanska , a global leader in development and construction, today announced that its landmark, 28-story Norton Rose Fulbright Tower (formerly 1550 On the Green) in downtown Houston has been awarded a 2025 Urban Land Institute Development of Distinction Award in the category of Large-Scale For Profit.According to ULI, “With a unique side-core design, expansive floor plate and LEED Platinum mechanical system, the Norton Rose Fulbright Tower has set a new standard for Houston architecture and office life.”Celebrating its 18th year bestowing accolades upon architectural projects across Greater Houston, the ULI Development of Distinction Awards have recognized nearly 150 projects and public spaces dating back to 2008.“The Norton Rose Fulbright Tower is a transformative addition to Downtown Houston and directly aligns with the virtues that ULI strives to uphold,” added Skanska executive vice president Matt Damborsky. “As a ULI member, I am proud to see our development recognized in such a meaningful way by an organization I have supported for some time now.”Now over 50% leased, the Class A trophy tower fronting the acclaimed Discovery Green art park was designed by the visionary architects at Bjarke Ingels Group and unveiled in February 2024. In November 2024, the building celebrated the opening of its first ground level retail tenant, Tenfold Coffee."It’s always an incredible honor to have a project recognized by an organization as respected as the Urban Land Institute," said Benjamin Llana, vice president of real estate development at Skanska. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our talented team and partners, all united by a shared vision to create something truly special for Houston’s downtown. We’re passionate about developing sustainable, innovative spaces that bring communities together, and this reinforces our commitment to thoughtful, forward-looking urban design."The annual ULI Houston Development of Distinction Awards follow the Urban Land Institute’s tradition of honoring projects and green spaces that uphold the ULI mission to shape the future of the built environment for transformative impact in communities worldwide. Recipients such as Norton Rose Fulbright Tower exemplify best practices in design, construction, economic viability, healthy places, marketing and management.The 2025 awards were presented at a ceremony held at Armadillo Palace on February 11; over 200 attendees gathered to celebrate the nominees and winners. The jury that evaluated nominees and selected the winners consisted of:• Adrienne Bain, Managing Director, Capital Markets, JPI – based in Charlotte, NC• Heather Personne, Managing Principal, Evolve Ventures – Phoenix, AZ• Rico Quirindongo, Director of Planning & Community Development, City of Seattle – Seattle, WAFor additional information, please contact:Stuart Rosenberg, Public Content, 713.524.2800, stuart@public-content.comJonathan Babin, Public Content, 713.524.2800, jonathan@public-content.comAlicia Jones, Skanska, 703.835.2762, alicia.jones@skanska.comAbout SkanskaSkanska uses knowledge & foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. More than 135 years in the making, we’re one of the world’s largest development and construction companies. We operate in select markets throughout the Nordics, Europe and the United States. Skanska in the U.S. is headquartered in New York City with 28 offices around the country. In 2023, construction in the U.S. generated $7.1 billion in revenue, and as a developer in the U.S., Skanska has invested a total of $4.6 billion in commercial and multi-family projects. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our 6,500 teammates in the U.S. and 27,000 globally, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.About ULI HoustonULI Houston is a non-profit real estate and land development organization supported by over 900 public and private sector members. Our mission is to shape the future of the built environment for transformative impact in communities worldwide. We provide our members with independent forums for discussion and debate about city building issues and best practices. The Urban Land Institute stands at the forefront of the land use and real estate industry, a steadfast leader in the best practices for a changing world. For over seven decades, ULI has been a unique and trusted forum where members come together to share and exchange ideas, information and experiences – to shape tomorrow’s horizon and improve the way communities grow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.