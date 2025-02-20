Submit Release
Northern California judge reprimanded for disparaging domestic violence victim

A judicial disciplinary agency reprimanded a former Northern California judge Wednesday for telling an accused domestic abuser that his accuser was “manipulating” him and that he had “played into her trap.”

