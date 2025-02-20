USHBC Applauds the Confirmation of Kelly Loeffler as Administrator of the Small Business Administration

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) supports the Senate’s confirmation of former U.S. Senator and businesswoman Kelly Loeffler as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA). Her background in business and finance has given her a deep understanding of capital markets, investment, and the regulatory landscape that directly affects small businesses. Her tenure in the U.S. Senate provides her with firsthand knowledge of the challenges entrepreneurs face. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, released the following statement:“The Small Business Administration (SBA) plays a critical role in ensuring that entrepreneurs have access to the resources they need to succeed. That is why we express our strong support for Kelly Loeffler leading the SBA. With her extensive experience in business, financial markets, and public service, Ms. Loeffler is the right choice to lead the SBA at this pivotal moment. Ms. Loeffler has consistently advocated for policies that expand access to capital, reduce regulatory barriers, and strengthen economic growth. Her commitment to ensuring the SBA prioritizes Main Street businesses aligns with the needs of our constituency: the nearly five million Hispanic-owned enterprises that generate over $800 billion annually and employ millions of Americans.”Javier continued by saying:“Ms. Loeffler has outlined a clear vision for the SBA, emphasizing the need to modernize the agency, cut red tape, eliminate bureaucratic hurdles, and increase efficiency in delivering capital to businesses that need it most. Her focus on eliminating fraud, restoring accountability, and ensuring that taxpayer dollars have a real economic impact demonstrates the kind of leadership the SBA requires. She has also signaled a commitment to expanding lending opportunities in rural and underserved areas, recognizing the unique challenges that small businesses, our nation’s leading jobs creators, face when accessing capital. The small business community’s ability to access capital is our number one challenge and no one understands this better than Ms. Loeffler.”The USHBC also applauds Senator Jacky Rosen’s (D-NV) bipartisan support in confirming Ms. Loeffler. We look forward to working with Ms. Loeffler to advance policies that empower small businesses nationwide, expand access to opportunity, and drive long-term prosperity. Her deep expertise in financial markets, commitment to economic expansion, and strong leadership make her the right choice to lead the Small Business Administration.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

