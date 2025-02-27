Silver Collection at Waterford Enhances Modern Living with Thoughtful Upgrades

Silver Collection at Waterford in Huntersville, NC showcases updated apartment homes for enhanced modern living. Community upgrades include a resurfaced resort-style pool, offering residents a luxury retreat Silver Collection at Waterford logo

Silver Collection at Waterford, a premier luxury apartment community in Huntersville, NC, recently underwent renovations designed to enhance modern living.

At Silver Collection at Waterford, we take pride in creating vibrant living spaces that seamlessly blend style, comfort, and functionality.” — Tim Bostrom, VP of Multifamily at Silver Companies

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Silver Collection at Waterford , a premier luxury apartment community by Silver Companies in Huntersville, NC, recently underwent an array of community and unit renovations designed to enhance modern living. These updates underscore the community’s commitment to delivering a superior lifestyle for current and future residents."At Silver Collection at Waterford, we take pride in creating vibrant living spaces that seamlessly blend style, comfort, and functionality,” said Tim Bostrom, Vice President of Multifamily at Silver Companies. "We welcome anyone looking for luxury apartments in the Huntersville area to visit and take advantage of our current move-in specials."Unit Renovations: Modern Upgrades for Everyday LivingEach apartment and townhome at Silver Collection at Waterford has been thoughtfully enhanced to ensure a high-quality living experience:• Quartz Countertops and Sinks: Durable, stylish surfaces perfect for modern kitchens and baths.• Updated Fixtures: Contemporary plumbing and lighting that add sleek sophistication.• Fresh Paint and Flooring: Neutral palettes and upgraded floors to create a cohesive, refined design.• New Blinds: Stylish window treatments complement the enhanced interiors.Community Amenities: Enriching Residents’ LifestyleShared spaces have been transformed to foster connection and leisure:• New Outdoor Lounge Furniture: Outdoor seating designed for relaxation and style.• A resurfaced resort-style pool, offering residents a luxury retreat.Future Developments: Continuing the Commitment to ExcellenceUpcoming projects promise even more enhancements to the community experience:• Installation of new community signage, unifying the property’s identity.• A clubhouse refresh, blending contemporary design with warm hospitality.Why Choose Silver Collection at Waterford?Conveniently located in Huntersville, NC, this multifamily community offers:• Spacious Floor Plans: One, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes designed for today’s lifestyle.• Luxury Amenities: A high-end fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, and access to walking and biking trails.• Live within the Corporate Park: Get to work faster when you live within one of the Charlotte area’s largest business parks with over 2 million square feet of office space.• Proximity to North Charlotte’s top dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.• Fresh Coat of Paint: Newly painted spaces throughout the property from buildings to breezeways.• Modern Light Fixtures: Upgraded, modern lighting throughout the breezeways.Learn More About Silver Collection at WaterfordFor more details, visit www.silvercollectionatwaterford.com , follow us on Instagram and Facebook @silvercollectionatwaterford, or call 704-727-5686.###About Silver Collection at WaterfordLocated in the heart of Huntersville, NC, Silver Collection at Waterford offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes in an upscale community. Residents enjoy a host of luxury amenities, including a high-end fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, a resort-style pool, and access to miles of walking and biking trails leading to premier shopping, dining, and entertainment. Silver Collection at Waterford is owned by Silver Companies, a diversified national real estate investment and development firm founded in 1941 with a commitment to innovation, integrity, and service excellence. The community is managed by Silver Property Management, the property management division of Silver Companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.