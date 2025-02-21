‘Small Talk’ by Toronto’s Isla-Maria is #1 on Music’s Leading Platform for Indie Artists

This song is all about confidence, flirtation, and a beat that makes you want to dance in your car.” — Isla-Maria

TORONTO, CANADA, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- aBreak Music , music’s leading international indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘Small Talk’ by Isla-Maria is the newest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com Despite her young age, Toronto, Canada’s Isla-Maria has already cultivated a distinctive style uniquely her own. Her innate songwriting abilities contribute significantly to her identity as an independent artist - empowering her penchant for pushing boundaries, while skillfully navigating the realms of love, heartbreak, and the roller coaster of emotions that define teenage existence. Isla-Maria sings with the authenticity and depth of an artist well beyond her years.‘Small Talk’ is about keeping things light and easy in a relationship - not always wanting to fully commit yet still falling head over heels for someone. “I wanted to capture the fun, playful side of romance with a touch of class - because it’s okay to just enjoy the moment,” says Isla-Maria. “This song is all about confidence, flirtation, and a beat that makes you want to dance in your car.”“Hitting #1 on the aBreak58 has been an incredible confidence boost,” continues Isla-Maria. “The journey of an artist is filled with emotional highs and lows, and staying true to yourself can often feel like an uphill battle. But when aBreak Music recognizes and highlights your song, it’s a powerful reminder that your music is being heard and appreciated.Reaching #1 further validates why I do this and fuels my passion to keep creating. aBreak Music is truly a gift for indie artists worldwide, providing a platform where emerging talent can be discovered and celebrated.”Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“Isla-Maria is already building an impressive catalog of quality songs” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “When she first reached #1 on the aBreak58 with ‘Attention Seeking’ in 2024, I noted her keen creative ability to combine hit melodies with nerve hitting lyrics. With ‘Small Talk,’ she’s done it again - and many in the industry are taking notice. Jay Stevens and I, along with our entire music team, are thrilled about the continued growth of this exciting young artist.”About aBreak Music:aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at http://abreakmusic.com/

