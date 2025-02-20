STATEMENT BY COMMISSIONER SID MILLER WELCOMING KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN TO TEXAS

"Businesses across the nation are choosing Texas as their destination for many reasons. Above all, no state is better for business than the Lone Star State. I am proud to welcome Kentucky Fried Chicken as they join the ranks of major companies like Charles Schwab Corporation, Chevron, Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter), and SpaceX—along with many others seeking greater growth opportunities in Texas. These moves bring valuable jobs and prosperity to our already thriving statewide economy. Once KFC completes the transition of its headquarters, I encourage them to join our GO TEXAN program and take advantage of the nation’s premier agricultural marketing partnership. And I must say—Texas Fried Chicken has a nice ring to it, don’t you think?"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.