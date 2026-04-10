Commissioner Miller Announces Reopening of Acreage Reporting Period for Specialty Crop Producer Assistance

Commissioner encourages eligible specialty crop producers to apply for USDA financial support

AUSTIN - Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today reminded Texans that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) has reopened the 2025 crop acreage reporting period for specialty crop farmers seeking help through the Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers (ASCF) program. He urged Texas producers to act quickly to report their acreage and qualify for support.

“Once again, the Trump administration is putting farmers first,” Commissioner Miller said. “The reopened acreage reporting period gives Texas specialty crop producers more time to qualify for badly-needed financial assistance. I encourage eligible producers to report their qualifying acreage to FSA as soon as possible.”

Specialty crop farmers have until April 24, 2026, to report their 2025 acreage to FSA. USDA will release commodity-specific payment rates following the reporting deadline.

Texas is a national leader in specialty crop production, with fruits, vegetables, and tree nuts contributing billions annually to the state economy. These crops support rural jobs, local economies, and domestic food supply chains, making timely access to assistance programs critical.

The ASCF program is designed to help producers weather market disruptions, rising input costs, inflation, and market losses from unfair foreign competition. FSA is providing $1 billion through a one-time bridge payment for specialty crops, sugar, and commodities not covered through the previously announced Farmer Bridge Assistance (FBA) program.

These payments are authorized under the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act and are based on reported 2025 planted acres. Eligible crops include apples, pecans, onions, tomatoes, and watermelons, among other fruit, vegetable, and nut crops.

“Our agricultural producers are the backbone and pride of our economy,” Commissioner Miller said. “TDA is proud to stand with them, and grateful for leadership from the Trump administration that truly understands how much Texas agriculture matters.”

More information on ASCF is available online at www.fsa.usda.gov/fba.

Farmers can contact their local FSA county office to make an appointment to complete their 2025 crop acreage report.

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