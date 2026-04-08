Commissioner Miller Recognizes National Community Development Week, Highlights Rural Investments Across Texas

TDA-administered grants support Texas Agriculture by ensuring safer, healthier rural communities

AUSTIN - Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today recognized National Community Development Week, highlighting the impact of the Texas Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program in strengthening rural communities across Texas.

Established in 1986 by the National Community Development Association, National Community Development Week recognizes the nationwide impact of CDBG programs in strengthening infrastructure, expanding economic opportunity, and improving quality of life.

“Strong rural communities are the backbone of Texas agriculture and our state’s economy,” Commissioner Miller said. “When we invest in clean water, safe roads, and reliable infrastructure, we’re investing in the people who feed and fuel this country. These projects make a real difference in the daily lives of rural Texans.”

Each year, the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) administers approximately 100 CDBG grant awards, supporting projects that improve essential infrastructure in small towns and rural areas. These investments, ranging from water and wastewater system upgrades to street repairs, drainage improvements, and housing rehabilitation, benefit more than 100,000 rural Texans annually and help ensure communities have the resources they need to grow and prosper.

CDBG funding delivers far-reaching benefits. Reliable water and wastewater systems reduce health risks and support new housing and business development. Improved roads keep supply chains moving, crucial for farmers and ranchers getting products to market. Expanded access to other local facilities and services help rural communities attract and retain families, workers, and employers. Over time, these improvements strengthen local tax bases, create jobs, and position rural communities for long-term growth.

Recent projects funded through the program in Texas include a $1 million water system rehabilitation in Zapata County that brought safe drinking water to more than 400 residents, and wastewater system construction in Kerr County that improved sanitation and water quality. Across Texas, CDBG funds street repairs, drainage upgrades, and new lighting in high-traffic areas. In the Panhandle, the City of Happy replaced aging water and sewer infrastructure to improve long-term reliability.

“Funding through TDA CDBG grants is key to unlocking prosperity in rural Texas. These investments are helping communities stay strong, healthy, and economically competitive,” Commissioner Miller said. “National Community Development Week is a great reminder that when rural Texas succeeds, all of Texas succeeds.”

For more information on the Texas CDBG program, local governments and eligible applicants are encouraged to visit the TDA CDBG program page.

For more information on National Community Development Week and the National Community Development Association, please visit the NCDA website.

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