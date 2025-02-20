Texas Ford Aquatics Earns Gold Medal Club Status in USA Swimming Club Excellence Program for 2024-2025

Texas Ford Aquatics earns Gold Medal Club status in USA Swimming’s Club Excellence Program for 2024-2025

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Ford Aquatics (TFA) is proud to announce its recognition as an official Gold Medal Club in the 2024-2025 USA Swimming Club Excellence Program. This prestigious honor places TFA among the top 1% of swim programs nationwide, ranking the club within the Top 20 out of over 3,000 USA Swimming member clubs. This is a significant milestone, further solidifying Texas Ford Aquatics as the premier swim program in North Texas and one of the elite programs in the United States.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be named a Gold Medal Club,” said Stuart Smith, owner. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our athletes, coaches, families, and community. It is an incredible honor to be recognized among the nation’s best.”

The 2024-2025 Club Excellence Program acknowledges the top-performing clubs in developing athletes aged 18 and under. The program’s goals include promoting well-rounded athlete development and supporting clubs in achieving the highest standards of excellence. Achieving Gold Medal status not only recognizes Texas Ford Aquatics’ achievements in the pool but also provides grant funding to further enhance its resources and training programs.

In addition to its Gold Medal status, Texas Ford Aquatics has had a remarkable year of accomplishments:

TFA placed 11 swimmers on NCAA Division 1 Swimming programs in 2024, showcasing its commitment to athlete development and collegiate success:

- Joshua Chen - Harvard University

- Travis Gulledge - Texas A & M University

- Abbigail Hood - Texas A & M University

- Isahbel Krasht - Northern Arizona University

- Lily Powell - Northern Arizona University

- Andrew McEachern - University of Maryland, Baltimore County

- Michael Turmilov - Massachusetts Institute of Technology

- Michael Sachau - University of Cincinnati

- Lukas Vetkoetter - Georgia Tech University

- Sophie Ware - Pepperdine University

- Eden Addison - Colorado School of Mines



Olympic Success: TFA proudly sent eight athletes to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, with standout swimmer Matt King earning a Gold Medal at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Athlete Development: TFA’s commitment to excellence has produced a pipeline of top-tier talent, helping athletes achieve success at the national and international levels.

Located in Frisco, Texas Ford Aquatics is known for its state-of-the-art facilities, world-class coaching staff, and commitment to fostering a culture of excellence. As North Texas’s premier swim club, TFA continues to set the standard for athletic development, from beginner swimmers to elite competitors.

The Club Excellence Program’s Gold Medal status reflects not only athletic achievement but also TFA’s dedication to creating a supportive environment that encourages growth in and out of the pool. Texas Ford Aquatics will use this momentum to continue developing its programs and providing opportunities for swimmers at all levels.

About Texas Ford Aquatics

Texas Ford Aquatics stands out as a premier swimming school and training facility in Frisco, TX, known for its commitment to excellence and athlete development. Our club boasts numerous accolades, including multiple USA Swimming Silver Medal Awards, a Top 40 USA Swimming Club ranking, and recognition as a Level 4 and Safe Sport Recognized USA Club. We are home to multiple world-ranked swimmers, Junior Champions, Junior National Record Holders, High School State Champions and Record Holders, and numerous Division I scholarship athletes. Our swimmers dominate the Frisco ISD records for the past 14 years and hold multiple North Texas Swimming records. Our Masters program, the largest in the Dallas Fort Worth area, was awarded the 2019 USMS Club of the Year and 2019 USMS Coach of the Year, and has over 120 National Top Ten swims as of December 2019. We believe in empowering individuals to challenge their status quo and strive for a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life by teaching and celebrating healthy habits for lifelong development, enjoyment, and success in swimming. Join us and be part of a community dedicated to excellence and personal growth.

For more information, visit www.texasfordaquatics.com or follow us on social media @TexasFordAquatics.

Unlock Your Potential with Texas Ford Aquatics

