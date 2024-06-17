Texas Ford Aquatics Sends Eight Athletes to the 2024 Summer Olympics Time Trials

Texas Ford Aquatics Olympics Hopefuls 2024

Texas Ford Aquatics, a premier swim school and training facility in Frisco, sends eight athletes to the 2024 Summer Olympics Time Trials.

We are incredibly proud of our athletes and look forward to cheering them on as they strive to make their Olympic dreams a reality.” — Stuart Smith

FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Ford Aquatics, a premier swimming school and training facility in Frisco, is thrilled to announce that eight of its athletes will be competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics Time Trials. This remarkable achievement underscores the strength and dedication of our local swimming talent as they aim to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The athletes representing Texas Ford Aquatics and their respective events are:

Ava Pape, 16: 400 IM

Jackson Armour, 17: 200 Breast

Jacob Molacek, 28: 50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Back

Joshua Chen, 18: 100 Breast, 200 Breast

Lukas Vetkoetter, 18: 400 Free, 800 Free, 1500 Free, 400 IM

Matt King, 22: 50 Free, 100 Free

Morgan Scott, 24: 50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Back

Travis Gulledge, 18: 100 Breast

Additionally, Gabriel Castano, 26, will be representing Mexico, and Koko Bratanov, 23, is a potential representative for Bulgaria. This diverse group of athletes highlights the international reach and excellence fostered at Texas Ford Aquatics.

Texas Ford Aquatics has been at the forefront of competitive swimming in North Texas, offering top-tier coaching and state-of-the-art facilities to nurture swimmers from beginners to elite athletes. Our mission is to develop swimmers who excel not only in the pool but also in life.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris promises to be a historic event, bringing together the world's best athletes to compete at the highest level. As our swimmers embark on this exciting journey, they carry with them the hopes and support of the Frisco community and beyond.

About Texas Ford Aquatics

Texas Ford Aquatics stands out as a premier swimming school and training facility in Frisco, TX, known for its commitment to excellence and athlete development. Our club boasts numerous accolades, including multiple USA Swimming Silver Medal Awards, a Top 40 USA Swimming Club ranking, and recognition as a Level 4 and Safe Sport Recognized USA Club. We are home to multiple world-ranked swimmers, Junior Champions, Junior National Record Holders, High School State Champions and Record Holders, and numerous Division I scholarship athletes. Our swimmers dominate the Frisco ISD records for the past 14 years and hold multiple North Texas Swimming records. Our Masters program, the largest in the Dallas Fort Worth area, was awarded the 2019 USMS Club of the Year and 2019 USMS Coach of the Year, and has over 120 National Top Ten swims as of December 2019. We believe in empowering individuals to challenge their status quo and strive for a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life by teaching and celebrating healthy habits for lifelong development, enjoyment, and success in swimming. Join us and be part of a community dedicated to excellence and personal growth.