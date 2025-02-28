Kaliber Panther Walk In Delivery Truck

Next-Gen Transportation: Kaliber Motors Launches Cutting-Edge Electric Commercial Truck Development

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaliber Motors announces entry into the commercial EV sector and is proud to announce the start of development of its first flagship vehicle the “Kaliber Panther”. The Kaliber Panther is a fully electric walk-in, class 4 commercial delivery truck, designed to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. Kaliber’s mission is to create customer centric technology driven solutions to advance an energy independent future through high efficiency and world class performance.Key features announced of these cutting-edge vehicles include:- Long-Range Capability: Designed for efficiency and long-haul operations with a nominal target range of 240 miles on a single charge and a DC fast charge time of less than 30 minutes.- Cost Savings: Lower operational and maintenance costs due to a simplified and durable power electronics architecture.- Zero Emissions: Zero tailpipe emissions, reducing the carbon footprint and contributing to cleaner air quality.- Customer Centric Technology Integration:*Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions: Integration of advanced technologies and customer interface to provide a seamless, safe, and efficient driving experience.*Smart Connectivity: AI leveraged, smart connectivity solutions for real-time monitoring and enhanced fleet management (customer-centric software integration).*Advanced Safety Features: Leveraging AI technologies and equipped with state-of-the-art safety technology, designed to prioritize the safety of drivers, pedestrians, and cargo."Our vision is to become market leaders in the commercial trucking industry, revolutionizing driving experiences through innovation and AI enhanced technologies. We are committed to the pursuit of excellence by providing our customers with reliable, environmentally friendly trucks that exceed their expectations,” said Steven Braido, CEO of Kaliber Motors.About Kaliber Motors: Kaliber Motors is an Orange County, California-based company conceptualised around an idea formed in 2024 and eventually founded in 2025, with a dedicated team of automotive experts that have a passion for excellence and innovation while boasting cumulative technical leadership experience of over 230 years. Kaliber Motors is a forward-thinking startup dedicated to revolutionizing the commercial trucking industry with state-of-the-art electric vehicles through a heavily leveraged Artificial Intelligence (AI) technical architecture, customer centric designs and an accelerated development time to market strategy. The company aims to provide technically advanced and innovative solutions, reduce environmental impact and deliver world class performance as it leads the charge towards ensuring a sustainable and enjoyable future.For more information about Kaliber Motors and its electric commercial trucks, please visit the Company Website: https://www.kalibermotors.com/ Forward Looking Statement: As Kaliber Motors looks ahead, we are excited about future opportunities and remain committed to the pursuit of excellence and delivering value to our customers and stakeholders. Any statements contained in this press release that are not of historical fact shall be considered forward-looking statements and potentially involve risk and uncertainty, which could result in an outcome differing from those anticipated.Contact Us:Kaliber Motors Inc.

