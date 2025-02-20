Mr. and Mrs. Townsend

Colonial Heights Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Celebrates Valentine’s Day Crowing a King and Queen of Hearts and Hosting a Vow Renewal for a Special Couple

EVESHAM, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love was in the air in a grand way at Colonial Heights Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. More than forty residents gathered in awe-inspiring style for the home’s 20th annual Valentine’s Day festivities.The party kicked off with a special crowing of this year’s “King and Queen of Hearts,” chosen by the staff and residents in a prom king and queen-style voting process. Judy Anderson and Lawrence Gentry-Always were crowned and toasted to as the crowd looked on with pride. “Judy is always looking out for her fellow residents with support and encouragement,” says Mary Lou Earhart, Recreation Director at Colonial Heights Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. “Our King Lawrence is always smiling and well-liked by our staff and his fellow residents,” she shared.The festivities then picked up pace with the vow renewal of residential couple Shirley and David Townsend. The pair reaffirmed their devoted love and sliced their custom wedding cake in front of their fellow residents and outside friends. The couple, who recently moved into the prestigious nursing home facility, have been married for 56 years.“What a special way to commemorate Valetine’s Day,” says Earhart. “Our wedding couple was so excited to exchange their vows in front of friends who they say have become family.”Valentine’s Day sweet treats were enjoyed throughout the afternoon.

