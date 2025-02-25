FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES MYSTERY-DRAMA “STOCKADE”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the psychological, ‘immigrant noir’ thriller STOCKADE, now available on all North American digital HD internet, cable and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, on February 25th

Award-Winning “Immigrant Noir” Thriller Debuts on North American VOD Platforms and DVD on February 25, 2024

STOCKADE was inspired by my experience as an artist. I was determined to make an immigrant film noir, where characters underrepresented in most mainstream films are instead at the center of the story.” — Filmmaker Eric McGinty

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the psychological ‘immigrant noir’ thriller STOCKADE, now available on all North American digital HD internet, cable and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, on February 25, 2025.

STOCKADE had its World Premiere at the 2023 Woodstock Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Ultra Indie Award. The film was also an Official Selection of the 2024 Queens World Film Festival at the Museum of the Moving Image where it won awards for Best Narrative Feature and Best Female Actor, and was also nominated for Best Director Narrative Feature, Best Ensemble Feature and Best Narrative Feature Screenplay.

STOCKADE tells the story of Ahlam, a struggling Lebanese artist in New York City who takes a job delivering a package upstate, only to open a Pandora’s box. In this updated meditation on the pursuit of the American dream, Ahlam finds herself in dire financial straits and desperate to come by the funds to extend her artist’s visa. When she is offered a job to deliver a mysterious package upstate, Ahlam believes she has found a solution. Upon her arrival in the Hudson Valley, Ahlam encounters shady characters and quirky neighbors as she is unwittingly drawn into the world of ancient artifact trafficking. Every step of the way, STOCKADE keeps viewers guessing, and with its naturalistic yet expressionistic aesthetic, this noir thriller makes a unique addition to the crime genre.

Written and directed by Eric McGinty, STOCKADE was produced by Anna Sang Park, Eric McGinty and Adam Vazquez. The cast features Sarah Bitar (‘Ahlam’), Bahar Beihaghi (‘Zora’) and Guy de Lancey (‘Paul’).

“STOCKADE was inspired by my experience as an artist who’s tracked the fine art world in New York City for many years, as well as my research on Middle-Eastern artifacts and the illegal antiquities trade,” said writer/director Eric McGinty. “But above all else, I was determined to make an ‘immigrant film noir,’ where characters and situations that are underrepresented in most mainstream films are instead at the center of the story.”

McGinty first met trilingual (English, Arabic and French) film and stage actor Sarah Bitar, when she was attending drama school in New York City. Bitar’s actual struggles inspired the creation of Ahlam, a Lebanese painter just out of art school; an antihero who gets caught up in the hyper-capitalistic, colonialistic world of fine art. The intersectionality of Bitar’s real-life – as an immigrant to America and a queer person from a region in the world where the LGBTQ+ community is often not accepted by significant swaths of society – was deeply influential as McGinty crafted the character. “It was also imperative for me to collaborate with Lebanese cast and crew members, including our editor, composer and several actors. Other performers are from the Middle-Eastern diaspora, South Africa, Korea and Argentina,” he added.

About STOCKADE writer/director Eric McGinty:

McGinty’s first feature, Wallabout, won the Best Narrative Feature Award at the 2015 Bushwick Film Festival and the Best Personal Narrative Award at the 2014 Manhattan Film Festival. In 2016, Wallabout had a theatrical release for a month at the venerable Paris art house, Cinéma Saint-André des Arts, where the esteemed film magazine, Positif, gave it 4 stars. As a first assistant director, Eric often collaborated with French directors who were shooting films in the US, including Cédric Klapisch, Luc Besson, Olivier Nakache/Eric Toledano and Rachid Bouchareb. Based in Brooklyn, Eric grew up in a bicultural environment, having been raised in Paris and Washington, D.C. by a French mother and an American father. He began his career in Paris working as an actor and stage manager in theater and modern dance. He attended the Sorbonne and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, concentrating his studies in film and literature. In STOCKADE, Eric also plays the role of Richard.

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire STOCKADE with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

STOCKADE website: www.veroniquefilms.com/portfolio/stockade

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING.

Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.