One Injured in Snowmobile Crash

February 20, 2025

Livermore, NH – At approximately 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Eamon Dunworth, 67, of Bellingham, MA, was riding the North Fork Trail off of Sawyer River Road in Livermore on a snowmobile. Dunworth was operating near the edge of the trail when the snowmobile caught the soft snow and veered off trail, striking a tree. Dunworth suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

Along with Conservation Officers, members of Conway Fire and Rescue, Bartlett Fire Department, and Bartlett Jackson Ambulance Service responded. Guides from Northern Extremes snowmobile rental were able to reach his location and transport him by snowmobile to waiting Conway ambulance at approximately 6:30 p.m. He was transported to Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

