SEI joins REN21 global renewable energy network

SEI has joined REN21﻿ – a global network of representatives from governments, industry, NGOs, science and academia – to collaborate on advancing renewable energy solutions that contribute to sustainable and economic development.

After countries pledged to triple the planet’s renewable energy capacity﻿ at COP28 and with Nationally Determined Contributions due to the UNFCCC this year, SEI hopes to plug in to REN21’s multidimensional expertise in an effort to jointly develop on-the-ground methods for accelerating the energy transition.

The REN21 membership also elected SEI to join its Steering Committee for the 2025–2027 term.

“SEI is proud to join REN21’s diverse network of renewable energy experts and contribute to the scientific community exploring global sustainable energy transitions,” says SEI Executive Director Måns Nilsson﻿﻿. “We look forward to growing the evidence base and advancing research on how to establish a sustainable, prosperous future for all, and learning from REN21’s vast expertise.”

REN21 provides a platform for stakeholders to work together on tackling the intersectional nature of the world’s energy challenges, aiming to tear down silos that divide groups working in separate specialties toward a common vision. It supports robust debate among members and provides openly available data reporting to support anyone advocating for renewable energy transitions.

SEI possesses a diverse portfolio in renewable energy work﻿﻿ that also encompasses issues overlapping with the energy transition, including water, food systems, climate, air pollution, finance, social and economic equity, and biodiversity.

“As SEI seeks to put its evidence-based renewable energy solutions into practice, we are pleased to collaborate with REN21,” says SEI Senior Scientist Miquel Muñoz Cabré﻿﻿. “Together, we can combine our knowledge to work toward a just, equitable and integrated global energy system.”

Possible collaborations may include joint publications, events and other initiatives such as social acceptance of renewable energy and renewable energy finance.