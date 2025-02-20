H.R. 1005, CLASS Act

H.R. 1005 would require all public elementary and secondary schools that receive funding from the Department of Education to disclose to the department funds received from or contracts signed with foreign sources that are more than $10,000.

CBO expects that schools would comply with the new requirements; thus, enacting the bill would not affect their eligibility to receive federal funds. Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost the Department of Education less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

