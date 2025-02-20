H.R. 1049, TRACE Act

H.R. 1049 would require that local education agencies ensure that each school served by the agency provide information about funding from or agreements with foreign governments or related entities to parents upon request as a condition of receiving funds from the Department of Education.

CBO expects that local education agencies would comply with these new requirements; thus, enacting the bill would not affect their eligibility to receive federal funds. Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost the Department of Education less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Garrett Quenneville. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.