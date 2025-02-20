H.R. 1069, PROTECT Our Kids Act

H.R.1069 would prohibit elementary or secondary schools that receive direct or indirect support from an individual or entity representing the government of the People’s Republic of China (including Confucius Institutes) from receiving funds from the Department of Education.

CBO expects that schools would comply with the new requirements; thus, enacting the bill would not affect their eligibility to receive federal funds. Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost the Department of Education less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Garrett Quenneville. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.