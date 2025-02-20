S. 99, Strengthening Support for American Manufacturing Act, would require the Department of Commerce to contract with the National Academy of Public Administration to study programs operated by the department that aim to improve the resilience of critical supply chains and provide technical assistance to U.S. manufacturers. The report would identify interagency gaps and duplicative responsibilities among offices and recommend improvements.

