S. 245, Insure Cybersecurity Act of 2025, would require the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to establish an interagency working group on cyber insurance, composed of members from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Department of Justice, Department of the Treasury, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and the FTC. The working group would be required to report to the Congress no later than one year after it forms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.