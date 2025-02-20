Submit Release
S. 245, Insure Cybersecurity Act of 2025

S. 245, Insure Cybersecurity Act of 2025, would require the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to establish an interagency working group on cyber insurance, composed of members from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Department of Justice, Department of the Treasury, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and the FTC. The working group would be required to report to the Congress no later than one year after it forms.

