S. 281, TICKET Act, would impose private-sector mandates as defined in UMRA on ticket sellers and resellers by requiring certain changes, including new refund policies to the ticketing process. CBO estimates the aggregate cost to comply with the mandates would be above the threshold established in UMRA for private-sector mandates ($206 million in 2025, adjusted annually for inflation).

