S. 314, Hotel Fees Transparency Act of 2025, would impose intergovernmental and private-sector mandates as defined in UMRA. CBO estimates that the cost to comply with those mandates would not exceed thresholds established in UMRA ($103 million and $206 million in 2025, respectively, adjusted annually for inflation).

