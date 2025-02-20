Endless Coughs & Flu: Why is Everyone Getting Sick?

Terrain theory: why it matters

When it comes to understanding why some people get severely ill from viruses while others recover quickly, or don’t get sick at all, it’s essential to consider terrain theory. Unlike germ theory, which focuses on pathogens as the primary cause of disease, terrain theory focuses on the state of your body’s internal environment determines whether an infection takes hold or not.

In other words, a strong and well-balanced terrain makes you more resilient to infections, while a weakened terrain makes you more susceptible. Your terrain is influenced by several factors, including nutrient status and deficiencies, gut health, toxin exposure, stress levels, and sleep quality

Think of it like a goldfish in a bowl. If the goldfish becomes sick, do you simply give it antibiotics and hope for the best? Or do you change the dirty water, clean the bowl, and provide fresh algae and nutritious food to restore its health? Just like the goldfish, our bodies thrive in a clean, well-nourished environment.

When a virus like HMPV spreads, it doesn’t automatically mean everyone exposed will become severely ill. The people who do tend to be those with a compromised terrain – due to poor nutrition, inflammation or stress. By focusing on strengthening your internal environment, you can improve resilience, reduce symptom severity, and recover faster if you do get sick.