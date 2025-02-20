Fire Watch Services in Louisville Mobilized by USPA as Kentucky Faces Historic Flooding and Fire Hazards

DEPLOYED: Emergency Fire Watch Service in Louisville Kentucky

Fire watch service in Kentucky deployed to safeguard properties as flood-damaged buildings face heightened fire risks from electrical failures.

Fire watch services in Louisville, Kentucky are critical after flooding. Protect lives and property by ensuring compliance. Call (800) 214-1448 for assistance” — Brian Fitzgibbons, Director of Fire Watch

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergency responders and fire watch services in Kentucky are on high alert as historic flooding devastates the eastern part of the state, leaving thousands without power and water. The storm, described by Governor Andy Beshear as one of the most catastrophic weather events in a decade, has caused at least 11 deaths, widespread evacuations, and water rescues. As floodwaters recede, officials warn of emerging fire risks in commercial and residential properties left without functioning fire suppression systems.

Fire Watch Companies Step in as Power Grid Struggles

With tens of thousands of homes and businesses experiencing power outages, authorities have called upon fire watch companies to protect critical infrastructure, hospitals, and high-risk commercial properties. NFPA 601, a national guideline for fire watch, recommends implementing fire watch service in buildings where fire alarms, sprinklers, or suppression systems are inoperable.

"Fire hazards don’t disappear after a storm—they increase," said Brian Fitzgibbons, Fire Safety Expert. "Flooded buildings with compromised electrical systems are high-risk, and fire watch teams are necessary to mitigate potential disasters."

Governor Declares Emergency as Flooding, Fires, and Infrastructure Failures Intensify

Governor Beshear, whose disaster declaration was approved by President Donald Trump, confirmed that swift water crews have rescued over 1,000 people and that several "significant" search-and-rescue missions remain underway.

The risk of fires in flood-damaged properties has increased, prompting urgent inspections by fire officials. "After an event like this, we see an uptick in electrical fires due to damaged wiring and overloaded circuits," Fitzgibbons explained. "This is why emergency fire watch services are crucial until fire protection systems are fully restored."

Fire Watch Services Required in Commercial and Multi-Unit Residential Properties

While NFPA 601 provides guidelines rather than legal mandates, many local fire codes require fire watch services when fire protection systems are down. Property managers and business owners in Pikeville, Hazard, and surrounding counties have been advised to maintain round-the-clock monitoring in compliance with their local fire marshal’s directives.

"Fires don’t wait for repairs," Fitzgibbons noted. "If a property loses fire suppression capabilities, fire watch services are a necessary safeguard, ensuring compliance with fire safety regulations and protecting lives."

Rising Rivers, Collapsed Roads, and Fire Risks Pose Ongoing Threats

Officials continue to monitor the Rolling Fork, Kentucky, and Green Rivers, which remain above flood stage. Road collapses and power failures are further complicating emergency response efforts.

Meanwhile, emergency responders are urging displaced residents to avoid returning home until buildings are inspected for fire and electrical hazards. "Many fire incidents occur post-disaster when people return to compromised structures and unknowingly create ignition hazards," Fitzgibbons warned.

Future Threats: Another Storm and Freezing Conditions

The National Weather Service has issued warnings for an incoming winter storm, which could bring ice and snow to Kentucky, Tennessee, and surrounding states. Experts warn that the freezing of floodwaters could worsen fire risks, as frozen hydrants and burst pipes make firefighting operations more challenging.

As cleanup continues, fire watch companies are expected to play a critical role in safeguarding communities. "Fire watch services serve as an essential stopgap until systems are repaired and operational," Fitzgibbons emphasized. "Preventing a secondary disaster—like a major fire—should be a priority for businesses and property managers in flood-affected areas."

For businesses and property owners facing system failures, hiring a fire watch service ensures compliance with local fire codes and NFPA 601 guidelines while preventing catastrophic losses in an already-devastated region.

NFPA 601: Essential Steps for the First Patrol Round on Fire Watch in Louisville, KY

