Eastbound Tunnel open to traffic; delays expected

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation opened the eastbound Interstate 80 Tunnel to head-to-head traffic today. Crews have placed more than 5,000 feet of concrete barrier and added additional traffic control signage and devices to help guide drivers through the area.

“We are treating it a lot like a typical construction zone on Interstate 80, but with some added safety measures,” WYDOT District 3 Engineer John Eddins said.

There will be a reduced speed of 35 mph from the crossover at mile marker 90 to the crossover at mile marker 91, with advanced signage to help drivers prepare and navigate the head-to-head lanes. In addition, crews have added screens to the concrete barrier to reduce headlight glare from opposing traffic.

Although Interstate 80 traffic will now be routed back through the tunnel, drivers should still plan for delays due to the reduced lane in each direction and lower speeds.

“This will help get interstate traffic moving on the highway again and out of Green River, but congestion will still be a factor,” Eddins said.

Drivers can help move traffic more efficiently by “zipper merging” while approaching the traffic control area. “Zipper merging” can be an effective driving tool to help move vehicles through a temporary single lane.

This video from the Nebraska DOT explains the concept of zipper merging.

Drivers should:

·Continue to drive in both lanes equally until the merge area

·Be respectful of drivers who wait to merge

·Don't rush ahead and then brake suddenly

·Use your turn signal before moving into the open lane

There is a 10.5 ft. width and 16 ft. height restriction through the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel. Oversized vehicles should contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s oversize loads permit office for detours. Info at https://whp.wyo.gov/ commercial-carrier/ports-of- entry

“WYDOT would like to thank DeBernardi Construction and S & L Industrial for their hard work and quick response in installing all the necessary traffic control so we could get traffic moving on the interstate again,” Eddins said.

Work continues in the westbound tunnel, including clean-up operations, assessments and evaluations, so motorists are asked to drive cautiously and be aware of roadside workers and vehicles.

WHP and WYDOT have created a Media Kit page with previous announcements and details about the Tunnel Crash, which can be found here: https://www.dot.state.wy.us/ home/news_info/media-kits/ greenrivertunnel.html

Due to the increased use of dash cameras and social media, WHP requests the public send any photos or video of the crash to grtunnelcrash@wyo.gov.

Glare screens are used to reduce headlight glare in head-to-head lanes.

