Manage You Concludes a Successful ViVE 2025, Driving Innovation in Credential Management

Cody Landrum of Social Link and Sarah Bellenger, Founder of Manage You, at the Manage You booth during ViVE 2025, showcasing innovative credential management solutions.

Manage You Showcases Cutting-Edge Credentialing Technology, Strengthening Partnerships and Streamlining Compliance at ViVE 2025

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville, TN, UNITED STATES, February 19 — Manage You, an industry leader in credential management technology, successfully wrapped up its appearance at ViVE 2025, where it showcased cutting-edge solutions for streamlining compliance, credential verification, and workforce management in healthcare.Throughout the event, founder Sarah Bellenger and the Manage You team engaged with industry leaders, innovators, and healthcare organizations to demonstrate how the Manage You App transforms the credentialing processes."ViVE 2025 was an incredible opportunity to connect with healthcare professionals who are navigating the increasingly complex, ever-changing world of healthcare staffing," Bellenger said. "The overwhelming response to our platform reinforced the growing need for innovative solutions that reduce administrative burdens and improve efficiency for busy providers and human resources managers.”Key experiences from ViVE 2025:Live Demonstrations — Attendees experienced firsthand how Manage You lets users upload licensing, certification and education credentials, tag each document with expiration and automated reminders, and send documents simply from a smart phone interface.Industry Insights — Healthcare leaders highlighted the increasing demand for digital workforce management solutions.Valuable Partnerships — Manage You established key connections with healthcare organizations and technology partners eager to enhance their credentialing processes, going from 2 weeks to two days to submit paperwork to hiring managers."ViVE 2025 was an amazing opportunity and first appearance for Manage You,” said Cody Landrum, Vice President of Business at Social Link, a leading agency specializing in digital marketing for healthcare technology . “Hearing and experiencing such an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from the healthcare community ensures that Sarah and Manage You will continue to succeed in their mission to drive the world of healthcare management forward.”The ViVE conference in Nashville hosted health technology innovators from across the industry to collaborate as a community. Manage You was proud to be represented at the conference among other technology and industry leaders working alongside Manage You to create a network of passionate healthcare innovators.“I see this as a game changer for nurses, providers, and other allied health professionals with not only licenses but also the need for managing CEUs,” said Emily, a Fellow Nurse Innovator Transforming Healthcare Delivery.As Manage You looks ahead, the company remains committed to innovation, collaboration, and industry leadership in transforming credential management for healthcare professionals."Our goal at Manage You is to empower healthcare organizations with seamless, automated solutions that eliminate inefficiencies and reduce risk," added Bellenger. "The conversations we had at ViVE affirmed that the industry is ready for a smarter, more streamlined approach to credential management."For more information about Manage You and how it is revolutionizing credential management, visit www.manageyouapp.com About Manage You:Manage You is a healthcare credential management platform designed to automate compliance, verification, and workforce tracking. By eliminating manual inefficiencies, Manage You empowers healthcare professionals and organizations to stay compliant, reduce risk, and optimize operations.For media inquiries or further details, please contact:📩 [sarah@manageyouapp.com]

