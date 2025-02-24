North Texas Attorney Barbara Cole Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

For about 15 years I was in the courtroom and there was always more that was needed to help these families. Collaborative allows us an opportunity to bring a team of people together to help people. ” — Cole

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Texas Collaborative Divorce Attorney Barbara Cole was a recent featured guest on the Respectful Divorce podcast discussing the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast is hosted by Tim Crouch and discusses with divorce professionals peaceful options people or couples have for their divorce.“When I learned about Collaborative Divorce I was so blown away by the advanced thinking that it encompassed,” said Cole. “For about 15 years I was in the courtroom and there was always more that was needed to help these families. Collaborative allows us an opportunity to bring a team of people together to help people look at their goals, assess their options, and get the best of the best thinking from a team.”Divorce With Respect Weekis a nationwide initiative from March 3-9, 2025 to educate couples about options for divorce like the no-court Collaborative Divorce process. In a Collaborative Divorce, all of those involved in the divorce process agree that they will not go to the court to resolve any differences but that they will work through the process to reach a resolution.“People are allowed to be a little more vulnerable to work through their issues in a Collaborative Divorce case,” said Cole. “So it's not about somebody having to win or lose but there's a sense of ‘we’ that is instead created or taught. What I have also found is that this is the process parents want to do so they can become better co-parents.”Barbara Cole provides legal services to clients throughout North Texas. Cole was a teacher prior to going to law school and working in family law. Her hope is to use her past experience as a teacher and working with families and children to better serve her clients. Visit https://colelawfirm.com/our-practice/about-barbara-cole/ to learn more about Cole and the legal services she provides.To listen to Cole's episode of the Respectful Divorce podcast visit https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/barbara-cole-divorce-with-respect-week-2025 During Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in North Texas and across the nation offer virtual 30 minute divorce consultations for free. To book a free consultation with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com where you will find a list of participating professionals.

