LuvBuds Celebrates a Decade as the #1 Cannabis Accessory Marketplace

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LuvBuds, the industry leader in wholesale cannabis accessories, proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary of providing dispensaries with top-quality products and unparalleled service. From its humble beginnings in 2015 to becoming the premier accessory distributor in the nation, LuvBuds has consistently pushed boundaries to deliver innovative solutions for the cannabis retail sector.Founded in 2015 by Brett Harris in Denver, Colorado, LuvBuds started as a consignment-based supplier, quickly evolving into a full-scale wholesale distribution powerhouse. Over the past decade, the company has expanded its operations, product offerings, and industry influence through key partnerships, strategic growth, and an unwavering commitment to customer success.-A DECADE OF GROWTH AND INNOVATION-2015: Established in Denver, CO by Brett Harris, focusing on providing accessories and supplies to cannabis dispensaries under consignment2016: Strengthened its wholesale distribution network, significantly increasing market presence in Colorado’s cannabis dispensaries2017: Expanded operations beyond Colorado, established its first warehouse, and formed a strategic partnership with LeafLink 2018: Diversified product offerings to provide dispensaries with a broader range of accessories. Brett Harris assumed the role of President & CEO2019: Relocated to a larger warehouse, expanding its operational footprint tenfold, and partnered with LeafTrade to enhance distribution capabilities2020: Successfully navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic by optimizing online ordering systems and fortifying supply chain resilience. Expanded to a second warehouse, doubling storage capacity and supporting rapid growth2021: Partnered with Order.co to offer clients flexible net payment terms, enhancing purchasing options2022: Appointed Phil Martin as President, expanded from two to three warehouses, increasing capacity by 50%, and won the GHP award for "Best Marijuana Dispensary Accessories Distributor - Western USA"2023: Introduced "SirEEL," a proprietary brand of premium dispensary accessories and launched " Swag-Supply ," a LuvBuds-affiliated custom and white-label solution (printed and shipped in Denver). Won the GHP award for "Best Wholesale Accessory Distributor - USA"2024: Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Won "Most Unique Booth" at MJBiz Las Vegas and "Ancillary Innovator of the Year" from LeafLink-LOOKING AHEAD-As LuvBuds marks this incredible milestone, the company remains committed to innovation, excellence, and industry leadership. With a passionate team, dedicated vendor partners, and a relentless drive to push the industry forward, the best is yet to come.“We’re incredibly grateful for our outstanding team, valued clients, and dedicated vendors who have supported us on this journey,” said Brett Harris, Founder & CEO of LuvBuds. “Our collective dedication, hard work, and partnership have made all the difference. Here’s to 10 years of growth and collaboration, and to many more ahead. Thank you for being part of our story!”-ABOUT LUVBUDS-LuvBuds is the leading wholesale distributor of cannabis dispensary accessories, offering best-in-class products, unbeatable pricing, and industry expertise. With a focus on innovation and customer success, LuvBuds continues to set the standard for excellence in the cannabis accessory market. For more information, visit www.shopluvbuds.com

