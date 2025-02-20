MultiCloud Partners with Evertreen to Drive Global Reforestation Efforts

Collaboration Combines Technological Innovation and Sustainability for Long-Lasting Environmental Impact

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MultiCloud Decentralized Applications Inc., a leading provider of secure, scalable, and cost-effective cloud solutions powered by decentralized infrastructure, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Evertreen, the premier platform for global reforestation initiatives. This collaboration underscores MultiCloud’s commitment to integrating environmental sustainability into cutting-edge technology solutions for startups, SMBs, and large enterprises, particularly in the financial sector.

By uniting expertise in cloud consulting and decentralized infrastructure with impactful reforestation initiatives, the partnership reflects a shared vision for fostering innovation while promoting environmental responsibility.

Planting Trees for a Sustainable Future

Through this partnership, MultiCloud has committed to planting trees in key regions identified by Evertreen as in critical need of reforestation. These efforts will help combat deforestation, restore biodiversity, and provide economic opportunities for local communities. This initiative aligns with MultiCloud’s ethos of balancing technological advancement with ecological stewardship.

Transparency and Real-Time Monitoring

Evertreen’s platform empowers companies like MultiCloud to engage in impactful tree-planting initiatives worldwide, with real-time monitoring of tree growth via satellite. Contributors also receive personalized certificates and updates on their contributions, fostering a sense of shared responsibility and transparency.

"We are excited to partner with MultiCloud, a company that combines technological innovation with a clear commitment to environmental sustainability,” said Dan Ciufo, Co-founder of Evertreen. “Their work in decentralized cloud solutions perfectly complements our mission to create lasting positive impacts for the planet."

Initiative Launch and Future Plans

This partnership is a significant milestone in MultiCloud’s sustainability journey. The initial phase of tree planting has already begun, and future contributions will expand the initiative to drive even greater environmental impact.

About MultiCloud Decentralized Applications Inc.

Based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, MultiCloud specializes in delivering secure, scalable, and cost-effective cloud solutions powered by decentralized infrastructure. With expertise in multi-cloud consulting, architecture design, DevOps acceleration, and professional services, MultiCloud supports startups, SMBs, and large enterprises—especially within the financial sector. For more information, visit https://multicloud.app/.

About Evertreen

Evertreen is a global platform that enables individuals and businesses to plant real trees online and track their growth via satellite. By partnering with local farmers, Evertreen promotes environmental restoration and creates jobs, ensuring long-term impact for both ecosystems and communities. Learn more at www.evertreen.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

