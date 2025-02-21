Respected Roots to Be Honored by Atlanta Hawks & UPS with Prestigious 404 Honor

Respected Roots to Be Honored by Atlanta Hawks & UPS – Recognized for redefining Black men’s self-care and empowering Atlanta’s youth through mentorship.

For over a decade, Respected Roots has stood at the intersection of business and social impact, proving that brands can do more than just sell products—they can shape culture” — Jason Hawkins, Co-Creator

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Atlanta Hawks & UPS are set to honor Respected Roots with the prestigious 404 Honor, a recognition celebrating businesses that uplift communities through leadership and social impact. As a trailblazer in men’s grooming and self-care, Respected Roots has redefined Black men’s self-care while championing mentorship, economic empowerment, and youth development in Atlanta.The 404 Honor is a distinguished acknowledgment celebrating organizations that drive meaningful change through leadership, collaboration, and community-building. Respected Roots has long been a pillar in Atlanta, redefining self-care for Black men while investing in the city’s youth through mentorship and empowerment initiatives.“For over a decade, Respected Roots has stood at the intersection of business and social impact, proving that brands can do more than just sell products—they can shape culture,” said Jason Hawkins, CEO. “This recognition from the Atlanta Hawks and UPS affirms our mission and motivates us to continue uplifting our communities.”Founded on principles of brotherhood, self-care, and economic empowerment, Respected Roots has expanded beyond grooming products to become a movement that fosters self-confidence, wellness, and opportunity for Black men and young leaders in Atlanta.The honor will be presented during an upcoming Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena, February 28th, 2025 @6pm where the brand’s contributions will be celebrated in front of thousands of fans.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact Abeyon@respectedroots.com.About Respected RootsRespected Roots is a premium men’s grooming and lifestyle brand dedicated to redefining self-care for Black men. The brand empowers individuals to embrace confidence, wellness, and leadership through high-quality products and community-driven initiatives.

