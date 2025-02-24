Respected Roots Joins Alpha Phi Alpha’s Historic Centennial Celebration as Featured Vendor

Respected Roots Joins Alpha Phi Alpha’s Centennial as Official Vendor, Showcasing Grooming Products & Empowering Black Men Through Self-Care & Community.

As we expand our reach to Divine 9 organizations, it’s an honor to be part of this momentous occasion” — Jason Hawkins, CEO of Respected Roots.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. marks its monumental 100th Anniversary, Respected Roots is proud to join the celebration as an official vendor at the Centennial Convention from March 6–9, 2025. This milestone event, set to bring together thousands of fraternity brothers, Divine 9 members, and influential leaders, aligns perfectly with Respected Roots’ mission to uplift and empower Black men through self-care, grooming, and community-driven initiatives.Held in Atlanta Ga the centennial convention will serve as a historic gathering of Alpha Phi Alpha members from across the nation. Respected Roots, a leading men’s grooming and lifestyle brand, will showcase its premium self-care products tailored for Black men, reinforcing its commitment to serving and celebrating Black excellence."As we expand our reach to Divine 9 organizations, it’s an honor to be part of this momentous occasion,” said Jason Hawkins, CEO of Respected Roots. “Alpha Phi Alpha has a rich legacy of leadership and empowerment, values that align directly with our mission. This event is the perfect opportunity to connect with a brotherhood that embodies strength, success, and community impact.”Respected Roots’ presence at the convention underscores its dedication to cultural empowerment, self-care, and grooming for Black men, strengthening its connection with Divine 9 organizations in 2025. Attendees will have the chance to experience the brand’s best-selling grooming products firsthand and engage with the founders on the importance of self-care in personal and professional success.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact Abeyon@respectedroots.comAbout Respected RootsRespected Roots is a premier men’s grooming and lifestyle brand committed to redefining self-care for Black men. The brand empowers individuals to embrace confidence, wellness, and leadership through high-quality products and community-focused initiatives.

