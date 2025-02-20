Submit Release
Information on School Admissions for Academic Year 2025/2026

Applications for admission of new students to schools in the academic year 2025/2026 will be open on 1 March 2025. Students who seek enrolment starting in September 2025 and fulfil the conditions for pursuing secondary, primary and pre-primary (non-first-time enrolment) education in Macao, as well as their parents, may visit the zone designated ‘A Guide to School Admission Information’ on the website of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, and access admission information such as grade levels open for admission and links to school websites and application forms. Applicants are advised to read in detail the admission regulations of schools, prepare well the necessary information and submit applications in the way and within the application period specified by the schools in which they intend to enrol.

In the academic year 2025/2026, there will be 56 school units admitting secondary students and 66 school units admitting primary students. The date for the collection of a school place reservation fee from new students in different education stages should be no earlier than 11 April 2025.

To facilitate the work of school admissions, parents are requested to co-operate with schools in the relevant arrangements. If a child, on the day of an interview/examination, feels unwell or has respiratory symptoms, a fever or other conditions, they should seek medical attention promptly, and the school concerned will exercise its discretion to reschedule the interview/examination depending on the actual situation and realistic conditions; in other special circumstances, the interview/examination date can only be adjusted with the consent of the school. For enquiries about school admissions, student enrolment or other related matters, please call 8397 2331 (secondary education) or 8397 2309 (primary and pre-primary education) during office hours.

    

Information on School Admissions for Academic Year 2025/2026

