Luxe Software Secures $2 Million in Seed Funding; Appoints Val Katayev as CEO

Luxe Software, a cloud-based operating system for jewelry stores, has announced $2 million in seed funding and appointed startup veteran Val Katayev as CEO.

Jewelry retail is an industry ripe for technological transformation.” — Val Katayev, CEO of Luxe Software

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxe Software, a provider of cloud-based operating systems for jewelry stores, today announced two milestones in its effort to modernize the industry: the company secured $2 million in seed funding, led by Bienville Capital, to fuel the company’s next stage of growth. In addition, Luxe Software appointed startup veteran Val Katayev as CEO and added him to the board of directors.

Luxe Software’s $2 million in funding will be used to accelerate product development, enhance customer experience, and expand Luxe’s footprint within the jewelry industry. The company’s comprehensive software suite combines POS, CRM, analytics, seamless communication tools, and inventory management, helping jewelers streamline operations and improve customer engagement.

“We built Luxe Software to address the specific pain points of jewelry retailers, combining deep industry knowledge with the services jewelers need in order to succeed,” said Amiraj Dhawan, Founder & CTO of Luxe Software. “With Val at the helm and this fresh capital, we’re poised to expand our footprint and enable more jewelers to digitize their businesses, strengthen customer relationships, and drive more revenue."

Val Katayev Joins as CEO and Board Member

Val Katayev is a seasoned entrepreneur with an impressive track record of founding and scaling multiple successful ventures. His experience ranges from jewelry to AdTech, FinTech, mobile, and music. He is also the Founder & CEO of Jocalio Group, a company dedicated to empowering independent jewelers through an ecosystem of innovative solutions. Katayev will continue as CEO of Jocalio while taking on this additional leadership role at Luxe Software and joining its board of directors, further solidifying his commitment to modernizing the jewelry industry.

“Jewelry retail is an industry ripe for technological transformation,” said Val Katayev, CEO of Luxe Software. “Spending time in this market for years, it has become clear to me that jewelers require a unified solution that operates economically within the cloud. We exist in a digital-first world; new efficiencies will optimize inventory and elevate the customer experience for jewelry stores of any size.”

About Luxe Software

Headquartered in New York City, Luxe Software is transforming the jewelry industry by providing retailers with an advanced, all-in-one platform for point-of-sale, customer relationship management, and data-driven decision-making. Luxe’s mission is to modernize jewelry retail with intuitive tools for seamless transactions and unparalleled customer experiences. For more information, visit www.luxesoftware.com.

