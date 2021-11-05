Propheta Communications Adds Home Healthcare Leader Emerest & Robotic Innovator, PowerVision to Client Roster

The addition of Emerest and PowerVision further enhances our healthcare and consumer technology practices.” — Kevin Mercuri

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The executive team at Propheta Communications today announced the addition of Emerest and PowerVision to their client roster.

Emerest is a trailblazer in home care and specialized health care services with a focus on compassion, individualized attention, and the pursuit of the highest level of quality of life for patients. They will look to the Propheta team to elevate their latest innovation, Emerest Connect, a transformative telehealth service.

PowerVision is renowned for its innovation across the globe and is the second-largest producer of aerial, marine surface, and submersible robotic devices. The Propheta team will commence service with the launch of PowerVisions’ S1 – a powerful and lightweight gimbal.

“The addition of Emerest and PowerVision further enhances our healthcare and consumer technology practices,” said Kevin Mercuri, CEO of Propheta Communications. “Our team recently formulated each client’s strategy, and we look forward to a strong 2022 for each.”



About Propheta Communications

Based in New York City, Propheta Communications is a public relations and communications firm that specializes in PR for B2B and B2C segments, public affairs, social media, crisis communications, and more. The Propheta Team consists of seasoned executives, each holding twenty or more years of experience in PR and related disciplines. www.propheta.com



